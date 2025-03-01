"I would destroy him" - Jake Paul praises Gervonta Davis' skills and patriotism but makes bold prediction about potential fight

Jake Paul recently made a bittersweet statement about Gervonta Davis ahead of the latter's fight against Lamont Roach. Paul warned Davis about a potential fight while praising his patriotism.

The Davis vs. Roach encounter is scheduled to begin in a few more hours at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. His WBA lightweight title will also be on the line for the fight.

The 30-year-old recently took a bold stance regarding the collaboration between Turki Alalshikh and a few notable boxers. Taking it to social media, Davis accused those boxers of selling their souls to the Saudi Arabian authorities for organizing and promoting their fights. He also labeled a photo of Alalshikh with all the contracted boxers as "devil s*it."

Davis' jibe at Alalshikh and his contracted boxers earned him Paul's appreciation on X. 'The Problem Child' counted it as a mark of 'Tank's' patriotism, along with lauding his in-ring prowess and accolades. However, Paul also reminded fans how he could destroy 'Tank' if they ever locked horns inside the ring:

"Gervonta has my respect. Inside the ring, he comes to fight. One of the top five in the world right now. Outside the ring, he is standing on his own & representing America. I fu*k [stand] with it. I would destroy him in the ring, given the size. But I fu*k with what he represents. Tuning in tonight."

Which boxers are there on the undercard of the Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach event?

Jake Paul mentioned in the aforementioned post that he would tune in to Gervonta Davis's upcoming fight against Lamont Roach. However, the undercard of the event also contains several exciting matchups.

Here's a look at the full fight card of the Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach event. The clashes will begin at 8:00 pm (ET) on March 1:

Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach for the WBA lightweight title

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Jose Valenzuela for the WBA junior welterweight title

Alberto Puello vs. Sandor Martin for the WBC junior welterweight title

Yoenis Tellez vs. Julian Williams for the junior middleweight fight

