“I didn’t feel any moments when I was in danger” - Regian Eersel says he was in cruise control throughout Alexis Nicolas trilogy

Regian Eersel is confident he thoroughly outclassed Alexis Nicolas during their rubber match in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 30.

Ad

Though it was arguably the finest display he produced over 'Barboza,' Eersel was stripped of his lightweight kickboxing crown for failing hydration during fight week, which left him ineligible to capture the vacant 26 pounds of gold.

Still, he didn't let that overshadow his performance on fight night, as he bagged a second straight win over the French striker inside the packed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, April 4.

Regian Eersel took the opening frame to assess the Mahmoudi Gym martial artist. From there, it was all one-way traffic.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Sityodtong Amsterdam warrior held nothing back, shredding Nicolas' defense to bits with big volumes of strikes. He primarily operated behind his jab-cross combos, and, as always, threw in his signature flying knees that left Nicolas in search of answers throughout the championship rounds.

After five rounds of action, all three judges at the ringside awarded the Suriname striker a unanimous decision win, and Eersel couldn't have been more pleased by the outcome.

Ad

Speaking during the ONE Fight Night 30 post-event press conference, 'The Immortal' said:

"There wasn't any point in the fight where I felt I was in danger. Like I said, he was scoring his points, but I didn't feel any moments when I was in danger."

Ad

Regian Eersel improved to 12-1 under the ONE banner with victorious outing at ONE Fight Night 30

The Netherlands-based warrior, who still holds the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title crown, moved to 12 wins under the promotional banner with his victory over Alexis Nicolas last week.

Other superstars who have fallen short to Regian Eersel's world-class arsenal in ONE are Dmitry Menshikov, Nieky Holzken (twice), Sinsamut Klinmee (twice), Arian Sadikovic, Islam Murtazaev, Mustapha Haida, Anthony Njokuani, and Brad Riddell.

Ad

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 30 card via replay for free.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.