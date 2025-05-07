“I didn’t get the sub” - Tye Ruotolo rates his own performance against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31

Tye Ruotolo wasn't overly satisfied with his winning performance against Dante Leon.

At ONE Fight Night 31, Ruotolo was tasked with defending his welterweight submission grappling world title in the co-main event. The American superstar faced Leon for a third time, first in ONE Championship, after splitting a two-match series in other promotions.

Ruotolo secured a unanimous decision win in the rubber match, extending his promotional record to 8-0. The 22-year-old rated his performance while speaking to ONE Championship:

"Out of ten, I’d maybe give it a six or seven. I felt like I kind of smashed him pretty good, but I didn’t get the sub. That’s what I always come to do."

Dante Leon's ONE record dropped to 2-1 due to his loss against Tye Ruotolo. The Canadian grappler previously defeated Bruno Pucci and Tommy Langaker to earn a rematch against the world-class welterweight king.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 31, including Ruotolo's welterweight submission grappling title defense against Leon, can be seen for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Tye Ruotolo hopes to "surprise" with striking in his inevitable MMA debut

Tye Ruotolo's twin brother, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo, has prioritized MMA over the last year, winning three consecutive fights by first-round submission.

Tye recently confirmed his plans to make his professional MMA debut later this year. During an interview with ONE, the welterweight submission grappling world champion had this to say about showcasing his striking in MMA:

"But I know that watching my brother fight his last few matches, it's pretty obvious that his striking is up there. It's not better than the guys he was going against, you know. And I like to think that my striking is at the same level. So we're going to see, hopefully, I'll surprise you guys."

Tye Ruotolo, a former IBJJF world champion, has similar questions to answer in MMA as his brother, Kade Ruotolo. Tye must prove he can develop his striking skills and showcase durability to complement his grappling, making him a potential world champion in MMA.

