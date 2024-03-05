“I didn’t want to pull out” - Henry Cejudo regrets going into Merab Dvalishvili clash with a “part-2 groin tear” despite team’s warning

Henry Cejudo feels that he shouldn't have fought Merab Dvalishvili in the condition that he was in.

'Triple C' returned to the octagon last month against 'The Machine' at UFC 298. For Cejudo, the fight was just his second since coming out of retirement in 2023. The former two-weight world champion ended his hiatus last May, losing to Aljamain Sterling by a split decision.

Pre-fight, Cejudo stated that he would retire with a loss. Unfortunately for the former champion, things didn't go well against Dvalishvili. At UFC 298, Cejudo was largely dominated, losing by unanimous decision.

Post-fight, however, Cejudo decided not to retire. Instead, the former champion stated that he wouldn't retire like that and committed to at least one more fight. As it turns out, Cejudo was fighting injured last month as well.

The former champion revealed the injury alongside Kamaru Usman in an interview with MMAJunkie. In the interview, Cejudo revealed that he had a groin tear against Dvalishvili, and his team warned him to pull out.

However, Cejudo decided to fight anyway. In the interview, he explained:

"I pretty much went in there, and I shouldn't have. I'm not trying to say I necessarily underestimated Merab, but I thought my wrestling would get me through. Even though I couldn't wrestle that much. I had a grade-two tear on my left groin... I signed up for the fight, I didn't want to pull out and s*it I got picked up, I lost man."

Henry Cejudo explains retirement decision after loss to Merab Dvalishvili

Henry Cejudo just couldn't hang up the gloves after losing to Merab Dvalishvili.

Despite 'Triple C's' promise pre-fight that he would retire with a defeat, he's not going to. Instead, the former champion will continue to compete with the elite at 135 pounds.

Speaking in the interview with MMAJunkie, Henry Cejudo explained his decision-making in regard to retirement. According to the former champion, the decision was actually pretty simple.

'Triple C' feels that he can't retire after a performance like that. While he could stomach a loss to Dvalishvili, he can't handle the lopsided fashion in which it happened. In the interview, he stated:

"Yeah, I just s*** the bed dude... Moving forward now, I can't go out like that. I did say if I lost this next fight I was going to go and retire, but f*** it. I don't want to go out like that."