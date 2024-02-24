"The show goes on" - Henry Cejudo confirms he will not be retiring

It looks like Henry Cejudo will not be hanging up his gloves after all, as he has confirmed that he will continue fighting.

The former two-division UFC champion was on the receiving end of a unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298 this past Saturday, with all three judges scoring the bout 29-28 for the Georgian.

There had been plenty of speculation about whether 'Triple C' would be retiring for good following his second consecutive loss, but he recently put all the rumors to rest.

Henry Cejudo uploaded a video to his YouTube channel and noted that he anticipated retiring following the loss. However, he took some time to think about the decision and seek the opinion of legends like Daniel Cormier and Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson. He then referenced a scene from the hit film The Wolf of Wall Street and stated that he's not going anywhere. He said:

"The show goes on. I am not f***ing leaving!...The last time that I lost two times in a row, I lost to Demetrious Johnson and then I lost to Joseph Benavidez. I went out and I fu**ing created one of biggest rampages in UFC history."

Cejudo noted that there are still some intriguing bouts for him in the UFC. He will await the results of the MRI he received on his forearm before targeting his next bout.

Henry Cejudo names potential opponents for his next bout

Henry Cejudo believes he has no shortage of opponents and recently named a few that would make for exciting bouts.

During the aforementioned video, 'Triple C' named reigning bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno as potential opponents. He said:

"There's a lot of interesting fights for me...There's still that [Sean] O'Malley fight. Like, I still don't think O'Malley is gonna get past 'Chito' [Vera]. We could potentially headline something like that in Phoenix. There's that fight with Brandon Moreno. There's that bad blood...former training partners that were somewhat best friends...to having a good nice Mexican showdown for all you fans." [8:48 - 9:10]

Check out the full video below: