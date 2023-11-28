“I was digging my own grave” – Superbon reveals he ‘lost to himself’ in shocking defeat to Chingiz Allazov

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn acknowledges that he has no one to blame but himself for his loss to Chingiz Allazov.

The Thai megastar was previously shrouded with a cloak of invincibility after destroying the opposition in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

This included victories over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Marat Grigorian, and most notably, a spine-chilling head kick knockout over one of kickboxing’s greatest to ever do it, Giorgio Petrosyan.

As such, the 33-year-old entered his world title defense against the streaking Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 last January as the clear favorite.

As expected, another highlight reel knockout took place that fateful evening. However, this time around, it was Superbon who stared blankly at the arena lights after he got knocked out by ‘Chinga’ in round 2.

In a recent interview on Nicknachat’s YouTube page, Superbon admitted he made critical errors that cost him his world title.

“I was digging my own grave. I was focused on other things. I believe I lost to myself rather than to him. If there was a rematch, I think I could win him.”

Here's the full interview:

Superbon will look to complete his comeback arc by beating Tawanchai at ONE Friday Fights 46

After dealing with criticism from that stinging defeat, Superbon rebounded with a resounding victory over Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 last June. He added another entry to his personal highlight reel as he took away ‘Turbine’s consciousness with a laser left head kick heard around the world.

Now, the former champ has eyes on redemption as he returns to his roots in ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’.

His much-awaited showdown against compatriot Tawanchai PK Saenchai will finally take place next month inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand.

Will Superbon claim 26 pounds of gold anew and end Tawanchai’s reign as ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion?

Find out at ONE Friday Fights 46, which will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms on December 22.