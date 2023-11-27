“It’s a suitable time” - Superbon says world title fight against Tawanchai is at the perfect moment in his career

Superbon Singha Mawynn believes the timing of his colossal world title matchup against Tawanchai PK Saenchai perfectly fits within the timelines of their respective careers.

The two Thai megastars will contend for Tawanchai’s ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with Nickynachat on YouTube, Superbon said he’s still in his athletic prime to fight a meteoric superstar such as Tawanchai.

Superbon said:

“It’s a suitable time. If it takes any longer than this, I will get too old for it.”

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion is already 33 years old, while Tawanchai is nine years his junior at 24.

Superbon believes that if he waited a bit longer to fight Tawanchai, he’d already be at a massive disadvantage in terms of sheer athleticism.

Relive Superbon’s stunning head kick KO of Tayfun Ozcan

Superbon may have relinquished the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title to Chingiz Allazov, but the former world champion remains one of the most dangerous strikers on the planet.

He showed the world why he’s held in such high regard when he took on Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 in June this year.

There were doubts whether Superbon had the same kind of fire after he lost the gold, but he quickly quashed those doubts when he sent Ozcan to the nether realms during their matchup in Bangkok.

Superbon engaged Ozcan in a brutal chess match during their matchup, but he decided he was done trading shots past the midway point of the second round.

After defending against Ozcan’s flurry, Superbon sent a blinding roundhouse kick that immediately shut Ozcan’s lights out for the stunning KO win.