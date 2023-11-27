“I will let him punch me for two rounds” – Superbon jokingly says ‘small’ Rodtang would have trouble fighting him

ONE Championship is home to the best strikers in the world, and you can’t speak about that exclusive list without talking about Superbon Singha Mawynn.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and pound-for-pound number one is undoubtedly one of the best in his field, and he has proven it inside the circle.

As he prepares for his return at ONE Friday Fights 46, the former champion was asked about another one of the striking elite that call ONE Championship home.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon isn’t just a ferocious competitor inside the circle, he is one of the biggest stars that striking has ever produced.

In an interview with Nickynachat, Superbon jokingly said that despite how huge a potential fight between them would be, the size difference between featherweight and flyweight is simply too much:

“I will let him punch me for two rounds. His size is just [so small]. I'm not bullying him, but he's so small. But in all seriousness he literally has physical strength. However, he couldn't beat me because he's so small.”

Watch the full interview below:

Superbon will have his hands full at ONE Friday Fights 46

When you talk about the best strikers in the world, you also have to factor in the next opponent that Superbon is set to square off with.

After multiple canceled and rescheduled dates, one of the best matchups of the year is set to go down on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion will challenge Tawanchai PK Saenchai for his ONE featherweight Muay Thai title in a blockbuster main event.

While Superbon may have the experience and resume to cause the defending champion some real problems, no one has come close to beating the titleholder in Muay Thai for some time.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App.