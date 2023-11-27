Superbon says supreme fight IQ helps him ‘assess what a fighter brings to the fight’

Superbon Singha Mawynn believes his intelligence will be key when he steps inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for his clash against Tawanchai PK Saenchai next month.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion attempts to gain a Muay Thai strap under the ONE Championship banner, but he won’t have it easy against the divisional king and surging Thai phenom Tawanchai.

Despite the odds against him, the 33-year-old superstar is keen to prove the doubters wrong at ONE Friday Fights 46 in Asia primetime on December 22.

As an athlete who relies on his fighting IQ before putting opponents away with his attacking weapons, the multi-time striking world champion sees his intelligence as one of the most important tools against the featherweight Muay Thai king.

Reflecting on his past matches in a casual interview with Nickynachat, Superbon said:

“In my fights, after one round, I can already assess what a fighter brings to the fight. So, I'm always ready to take on fights. And this also helps me settle in.”

Watch the full interview here:

Superbon’s patience might not be enough against Tawanchai

It might not be easy for the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai star to stay patient and use his intelligence to diffuse what Tawanchai brings to the table, though.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion owns an equally good fight IQ, and he’s used it to the fullest in his victories over Jo Nattawut, Davit Kiria, and Jamal Yusupov throughout 2023.

With two knockouts and a cruising decision win since the start of the year, Tawanchai will have momentum on his side as he aims to defend his throne against one of his trickiest tests to date.

On his end, Superbon wants to end his 2023 with back-to-back wins after losing his divisional strap to Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 in January.

Find out if he can accomplish that dream by tuning in to the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22. The entire card will be available on ONE Championship’s YouTube page and the ONE Super App.