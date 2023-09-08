John Wayne Parr in awe of Tawanchai’s nasty KOs: “To break bones is just brutal”

Tawanchai PK Saenchai has impressed fans and martial artists alike throughout his two promotional appearances in 2023.

In February, the Pattaya native succeeded in his first assignment as a ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion with a 49-second destruction of Jamal Yusupov.

The 24-year-old delivered three thigh-shattering kicks to the Russian’s legs – the final of which left Yusupov limping in agony.

At ONE Fight Night 13 last month, he claimed another limb as he sent a cracking left kick that severely damaged Davit Kiria’s arm at the 29-second mark of the third round.

He defends his championship gold against Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 15 next. Australian legend John Wayne Parr has just been starstruck by what he’s seen from the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative.

Speaking to ONE Championship, ‘The Gunslinger’ said:

“Tawanchai’s form in his last two fights, stopping two different people by devastating kicks, is just like, yeah, that’s unheard of. To break bones is just brutal.”

Parr is no stranger to highlight-reel finishes, having amassed a bucketload of them throughout a nearly-three-decade career at the helm of the sport. As such, he senses a lot of trouble for Superbon in this all-Thai megafight.

However, he views Superbon’s kicking game as a threat to Tawanchai, who typically loves to allow opponents to come forward before landing some of his trademark weapons.

With both athletes bringing their unique style to fight night, this headliner event at ONE Fight Night 15 seems destined to be an explosive affair from bell to bell inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership can catch all the action live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 6.