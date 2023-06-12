Superbon breaks down how head kick KO presented itself

Knowing his opponent’s tendencies allowed Thai superstar fighter Superbon Singha Mawynn to come up with an impressive victory in his most recent fight.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion swung back to the win column by knocking out Dutch-Turkish fighter Tayfun Ozcan in the second round of their featured match at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 in Bangkok.

The win made it a triumphant return for Superbon, five months after he was knocked out by Chingiz Allazov and lost the featherweight kickboxing world title.

In the post-fight interview with commentator Mitch Chilson at ONE Fight Night 11, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai standout shared he already had Tayfun Ozcan read and was just looking for the opportunity to go for the finish.

Superbon said:

“Because he’s a punching man and he [likes] those combinations, I told you when he’s going to jab I’m going to clock [him]. When his punch comes his [other] hand is down. Fight IQ.”

Tayfun Ozcan was having some success with his striking against Superbon early on. But when he was clocked by the Thai striker with a head kick with 90 seconds left in the second round, it was instant lights out.

Following his victory, Superbon said he is now looking to extend his winning ways and is hoping to take on the winner of the title showdown between divisional king Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian in August.

The replay of Superbon’s impressive KO win and the rest of the action at ONE Fight Night 11 is available for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

