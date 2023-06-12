Superbon wants winner of Chingiz Allazov vs. Marat Grigorian

Now back on the winning track, Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn wants to keep rolling.

In particular, he is targeting a big fish in his next fight, taking on the winner between the title showdown between ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov and challenger Marat Grigorian in August.

Superbon made his desire known following his impressive knockout victory at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 in Bangkok. He told commentator Mitch Chilson in the post-fight interview inside the ring:

“I want both [Chingiz Allazov and Marat Grigorian]. I want the belt back and I want to rematch with Chingiz Allazov.”

Superbon has been itching to get the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title back after losing it to Chingiz Allazov back in January by way of knockout in the second round.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai standout said the defeat was a wake-up call for him. He has vowed to do everything he can to get himself in solid shape and return to the top of his division.

Superbon sounded an alarm that he was back at ONE Fight Night 11, knocking out Dutch-Turkish fighter Tayfun Ozcan with a nasty head kick in the second round.

Ozcan put the pressure on the former champion early on in the contest but Superbon showed the top-class talent that he is by limiting the headway that his opponent was having with his ferocious kicks.

In the second, the back-and-forth between the protagonists continued until Superbon found an opening to go for the finish. With Ozcan losing his balance after throwing a series of strikes, Superbon managed to unleash one of his vaunted kicks that landed straight to the head of ‘Turbine,’ who immediately dropped to the canvas lights out after.

The impressive win earned the Thai superstar fighter a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 11 is available for free on Amazon Prime in North America.

