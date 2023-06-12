Superbon believes his focus was at its peak heading into Tayfun Ozcan battle

Superbon Singha Mawynn suggests his mental fortitude could have been key in overcoming Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 last Friday, June 9.

The top-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender returned to winning ways inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last week, closing his showdown against the No.5-ranked Dutch-Turkish sensation with an inch-perfect head kick.

Superbon baited Ozcan into a cat-and-mouse game, allowing his opposite number to advance with a wave of attacks before a sensational left high kick from hell wrapped up the duel at 1:46 inside the second stanza.

During the official ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight interview, Superbon offered his views on the win and pointed out that his focus has been at 100 percent leading up to that all-important clash.

He said:

“Yeah, I focused more than the last fight when I lost because I can't lose anymore. I will stay here until I am the best, and I'm still the best.”

Watch the full interview here:

With the highlight-reel victory, not only did the 32-year-old fighter up his record to an impressive 114-35 and gain a hefty US$50,000 performance bonus, but it may have landed him a battle against the winner of the Chingiz Allazov versus Marat Grigorian war that goes down in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4.

Superbon lost his prestigious strap to the Azerbaijan-Belarus representative earlier this year, and he remains motivated to claim it back in the shortest time possible.

North American fans can rewatch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 bill via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

