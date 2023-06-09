Superbon Singha Mawynn sends a rocket at Trainer Gae after cheeky cheap shot

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn has a shot at redemption this weekend as he faces Tayfun 'Turbine' Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video. The former world champion is keen on bouncing back from his KO loss this year to Chingiz Allazov. He'll attempt to do so by getting past 'Turbine' in front of a hometown crowd at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Superbon Singha Mawynn will once again bring his long-time trainer and cornerman, the famous Trainer Gae, to his corner. The heavy-set Muay Thai pad holder is legendary for his near-sadistic training methods and ridiculously hilarious antics in the gym.

Ahead of Superbon's fight, ONE Championship posted a video of the two's latest shenanigans in the gym:

"Superbon strikes back 💥 Can the Thai star outstrike Tayfun Ozcan on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video? 🥊 @superbon_banchamek⁠"

Although it may seem like Superbon Singha Mawynn and Trainer Gae only goof around in the gym, we can guarantee you that their tandem is a marriage born in violence. Trainer Gae has trained, coached, and cornered some of the best Muay Thai fighters and kickboxers today.

His long list of clients include some of the best today, namely ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK.Saenchai, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, just to name a few.

The legendary pad man helped Superbon Singha Mawynn shock the kickboxing world in 2021 by knocking out the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan to capture the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title. The duo then followed it up with a successful world title defense in a kickboxing masterclass against a very game Marat Grigorian at ONE X last year.

Look to see the two do the same once they go up against Tayfun Ozcan and his team at ONE Fight Night 11.

Watch ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov in the U.S. or Canada live and for free with an Amazon Prime membership.

Poll : 0 votes