Superbon on top of the world after Tayfun Ozcan KO: “Losing once doesn’t count me out”

Superbon Singha Mawynn sent out a stern warning to the doubters and haters following his massive knockout win at ONE Fight Night 11.

The 32-year-old slugger, who gained his second highlight-reel finish on the global stage of ONE Championship last Friday, June 9, knew there were several people who predicted that he was never going to be the same athlete following his shocking defeat to Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 earlier this year.

However, the former featherweight kickboxing supremo proved them wrong when he connected with a thumping left head kick that instantly floored and finished Tayfun Ozcan at 1:46 of round two.

Speaking at the ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight interview, the cool-headed Thai striker shared that fans should never defame him over just one bad performance at the promotion.

Superbon said:

“And losing once doesn't count me out. Yeah, I believe that.”

Watch the full interview here:

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative entered the battle last week in search of a statement win after dropping his divisional strap and unbeaten record to reigning king Allazov this past January.

And his KO of the Dutch-Turkish dynamo could be just the victory he needs to gain a shot at the owner of the gold next, whoever it may be when Marat Grigorian and Chinigiz Allazov slug it out for the crown in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13.

Meanwhile, those in the United States and Canada can catch Superbon’s sublime KO and the entire ONE Fight Night 11 bill via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

