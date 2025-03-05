“I don’t have anything to prove anymore” - Adriano Moraes says his world title rematch with Yuya Wakamatsu is a legacy fight

If we're talking about carving names in history, Adriano has been there and done that. The Brazilian warrior has much to be proud of in his legendary resume, being an eight-time ONE flyweight MMA world champion with the most finishes in divisional history.

As he steps into the Circle with Yuya Wakamatsu once again on ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, it's not about proving anything to the world anymore - this one is for him.

In the weeks leading up to his highly anticipated rematch with 'Little Piranha' Wakamatsu, Adriano took the time to sit down with ONE Championship for an exclusive interview.

"I don't have anything to prove anymore. I'm an eight-time ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion - with the most finishes," Adriano said, "I just want to prove to myself that I can still win this title fight. I just want to prove myself that I can still fight and show that the fire I have inside my heart is still burning."

Adriano Moraes doesn't mind proving again that he's better than Yuya Wakamatsu

Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu first met at ONE X in 2022, where 'Mikinho' scored a third-round submission to retain flyweight gold. On March 23, Wakamatsu is looking to even the score, but Moraes isn't concerned about who's standing across him.

With the Brazilian submission artist's extensive preparation, it doesn't matter who ONE Championship puts in front of him - he's ready to get out there and get another W.

"Yeah, I love to fight different fighters for sure, you know. I think that is what motivates me the most, when a fighter has a lot options of who to fight. Otherwise, I'm just trying to get ready for everyone they put in front of me."

Adriano Moraes vs Yuya Wakamatsu is one of the five title fights that feature on the stacked ONE 172 card. ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang takes place in the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23. Buy tickets here to watch live, or catch the action via livestream on watch.onefc.com.

