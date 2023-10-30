"I don’t bust anybody’s chops" - Vince McMahon denies Dana White's claims of troubles in the past, opens up on business relations

WWE supremo Vince McMahon denies having any bad blood with UFC CEO Dana White. The WWE and the UFC have merged under a publicly traded parent company, TKO Group. Although both companies are partners now, White claims that things were very different in the past.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated in a recent interview, White said that Vince McMahon has tried to bring him down on multiple occasions. He also went on to imply that there were no specific reasons that could justify McMahon's approach towards him.

McMahon is now the executive chairman of TKO Holdings, and he will work closely with Dana White from now on. The UFC CEO admits that the 78-year-old has been a great partner since the UFC-WWE merger.

Vince McMahon was approached by MMA Junkie while on his way to watch the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight last weekend. He denied having any such equation with Dana White when asked for his reply to the UFC CEO's claims. McMahon told MMA Junkie:

“Busting his chops? Please, I don’t do business that way. I don’t bust anybody’s chops unless they get in the way. Dana and I get along very, very well. He’s really a good guy. We’re good partners and good businessmen. (If) you’re good businessmen, you get along.”

Watch Vince McMahon make the statement from the 01:14 mark of the video below:

Vince McMahon says he is a better businessman than Dana White

Dana White and Vince McMahon are similar in their proven ability to build and grow the brand. While McMahon has made Pro wrestling a global phenomenon with WWE's unprecedented growth and dominance decades after decades, Dana White is largely credited for transforming MMA into a mainstream sport in the USA.

Pro wrestling legend Mark Calaway AKA The Undertaker, who accompanied Vince McMahon during the interview with MMA Junkie, praised both men. He said about the relationship between McMahon and White:

“I think it’s hilarious. They’re so similar the both of them... they’re very similar, they say what’s on their minds, and they’re both really good businessmen, and they both definitely want what’s best for each of their brands.”

Vince McMahon jokingly intervened and said:

"He's a tough guy, I'm a better businessman."

Who do you think is a better businessman? Let us know in the comments!