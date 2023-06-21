“I don’t forget those things” - Neil Magny’s disdain for Phil Rowe fuels UFC Fight Night rivalry

The upcoming UFC Fight Night event between Neil Magny and Phil Rowe is brewing with intense rivalry and disdain. As the fight draws near, tensions between the two fighters have become evident during the press conferences and interviews leading up to the event.

During a presser, Phil Rowe expressed his frustration with Neil Magny, labeling him as "f**king weird" for not acknowledging him.

Rowe found it peculiar that Magny did not show common courtesy, although he acknowledged that some fighters tend to be strange. Despite the animosity, Rowe remains focused on his own journey, emphasizing that he has already achieved significant success considering his humble beginnings.

"Looking where I came from, I'm winning. I already won, all of this is extra... Guys can't even get here, and I'm knocking people out here. This is the tip of the iceberg for me."

Rowe admitted that Magny was not on his radar before the fight booking, suggesting that their paths have crossed before. He revealed that they were supposed to train together in the past, and he had reached out to Magny.

Interestingly, it was Magny who agreed to the fight first, surprising Rowe. Speculating on the 35-year-old's motives, Rowe wondered if his opponent perceived him as weak or lacking in skills, as he accepted the fight offer without hesitation.

With the underlying tension, the Magny vs. Rowe welterweight bout promises to be an intense and captivating showdown during the UFC Fight Night event.

Neil Magny vs. Phil Rowe: both fighter's achievements in the UFC

In the upcoming welterweight bout between Neil Magny and Phil Rowe, both fighters boast impressive achievements in their respective careers. As they prepare to face off, let's take a closer look at their individual accomplishments.

Neil Magny, with a record of 27 wins and 10 losses in MMA, is set to compete in his 30th UFC welterweight bout. This achievement ties him with Matt Brown for the most appearances in divisional history, highlighting Magny's longevity and commitment to the sport. Furthermore, Magny joins an elite group of 11 fighters who have earned 20 victories in the UFC, showcasing his consistency and skill.

Notably, Magny holds the record for the most victories in UFC welterweight competition, with a total of 20 wins to his name. This accomplishment is a testament to his dominance and success within the division.

In terms of decision victories, 'The Haitian Sensation' stands out as the record holder in company history with 13 wins. His ability to secure victories through tactical prowess and strategic decision-making is commendable and demonstrates his versatility as a fighter.

On the other side of the octagon, Phil Rowe brings his own set of accomplishments. With a career record of 10 wins and 3 losses, Rowe has earned all 10 of his victories by stoppage, showcasing his ability to finish fights decisively. In his UFC career, he has secured all three of his victories by knockout, highlighting his striking prowess and power.

As Neil Magny and Phil Rowe prepare to clash in their highly anticipated welterweight battle, fans can expect a thrilling matchup between two fighters with impressive track records.

