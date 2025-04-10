“I don’t hate anybody” - Nico Carrillo reveals things are now cordial between him and Jonathan Haggerty

The last 24 hours before weigh-ins are arguably the most stressful part of fighting, and that's exactly when things got heated between Nico Carrillo and Jonathan Haggerty.

Back at ONE 170, during his last outing at bantamweight, Carrillo was deep into a brutal sauna cut when Haggerty decided to run his mouth - which, unsurprisingly, landed terribly with the drained fighter.

It resulted in a bit of tension until quite some time post-ONE 172, but now, nearly three months after the fact, the 'King of the North' has cooled down considerably and says it's all water under the bridge:

"We had a fist bump and stuff in the hotel," he said. "At the end of the day, I don’t hate anybody. You know, hate has a big place in your heart and it’ll rot your heart, so having hate in your heart isn’t good."

Watch Nick Atkin's ONE Fight Night 30 full post-fight feature below:

“I’ll take that action all day” - Nico Carrillo invites Jonathan Haggerty to featherweight to settle their beef

Nico Carrillo may be done holding grudges, but he's not done fighting. And if Jonathan Haggerty wants to settle things properly, Carrillo will be waiting at featherweight.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the 'King of the North' aired out his ire at Haggerty's timing, intentional or not, and his willingness to fight him if it comes down to it:

"Just from a fighter’s perspective, he should know how it feels to be in there cutting weight. Coming at me with the ‘You’re next’ bollocks. He’s already said he’d fight me at 70kg, my door is open. I’ll take that action all day. So let’s see if he’s game."

Nico Carrillo's move to featherweight turned out to be a wise career move. Where he would be drained and exhausted at bantamweight, the world saw a faster, stronger, and sharper version of the Scotsman during his match with Thai legend Sitthichai.

Watch ONE Fight Night 30 via replay on Prime Video with an active subscription.

