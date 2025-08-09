  • home icon
  • "I don’t know how to lose" - Khamzat Chimaev takes swipe at Dricus du Plessis’ resume ahead UFC 319 clash

"I don't know how to lose" - Khamzat Chimaev takes swipe at Dricus du Plessis' resume ahead UFC 319 clash

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 09, 2025 14:44 GMT
Khamzat Chimaev (left) fires shots at Dricus du Plessis (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Khamzat Chimaev (left) fires shots at Dricus du Plessis (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Khamzat Chimaev is currently set to fight for the middleweight championship against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319. Ahead of the bout, Chimaev appeared to take a subtle jab at du Plessis' resume in the premier MMA promotion.

'Stillknocks' holds an undefeated record of 9-0 in the UFC. Since becoming the middleweight champion in January 2024, he has successfully defended his title twice, defeating former champions Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

In the UFC 319 Countdown video, Chimaev downplayed du Plessis' victories over Adesanya and Strickland, saying:

"All the guys [du Plessis] fought, no one of them was undefeated. He beat [Israel] Adesanya, who is already lost. Sean Strickland, he don't know how to fight. I don't know how to lose."
Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments below (28:18):

youtube-cover
Sean Strickland gives prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight

Khamzat Chimaev has an unbeaten UFC record of 8-0 and recently secured a first-round submission victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. Chimaev's upcoming fight against Dricus du Plessis will be his first opportunity to compete for the UFC middleweight championship.

In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Sean Strickland analyzed du Plessis's chances of winning against Chimaev, saying:

"Dricus [du Plessis] has better standup than [Khamzat] Chimaev, but Chimaev has pretty crazy grappling. I've been training with these f**king Dagi t*rrorists my entire f**king life... I know how to get up from these guys, and I can withstand a storm. I don’t know if [du Plessis] has encountered that level of wrestling to where it might get him a little off guard... He just really has to be ready for an extreme amount of pressure on the ground. If he can withstand that, he’s gonna beat [Chimaev]."
Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
