"I don’t know how to lose" - Khamzat Chimaev takes swipe at Dricus du Plessis’ resume ahead UFC 319 clash

Khamzat Chimaev is currently set to fight for the middleweight championship against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319. Ahead of the bout, Chimaev appeared to take a subtle jab at du Plessis' resume in the premier MMA promotion.

Ad

'Stillknocks' holds an undefeated record of 9-0 in the UFC. Since becoming the middleweight champion in January 2024, he has successfully defended his title twice, defeating former champions Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

In the UFC 319 Countdown video, Chimaev downplayed du Plessis' victories over Adesanya and Strickland, saying:

"All the guys [du Plessis] fought, no one of them was undefeated. He beat [Israel] Adesanya, who is already lost. Sean Strickland, he don't know how to fight. I don't know how to lose."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments below (28:18):

Ad

Sean Strickland gives prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight

Khamzat Chimaev has an unbeaten UFC record of 8-0 and recently secured a first-round submission victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. Chimaev's upcoming fight against Dricus du Plessis will be his first opportunity to compete for the UFC middleweight championship.

In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Sean Strickland analyzed du Plessis's chances of winning against Chimaev, saying:

"Dricus [du Plessis] has better standup than [Khamzat] Chimaev, but Chimaev has pretty crazy grappling. I've been training with these f**king Dagi t*rrorists my entire f**king life... I know how to get up from these guys, and I can withstand a storm. I don’t know if [du Plessis] has encountered that level of wrestling to where it might get him a little off guard... He just really has to be ready for an extreme amount of pressure on the ground. If he can withstand that, he’s gonna beat [Chimaev]."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.