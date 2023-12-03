“I don’t like to wait in the ring” – ‘Aggressive’ Roman Kryklia prepared to hit top speed in title clash with Alex Roberts

Reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia will attempt to add a second world title to his collection on December 8.

Stepping into the main event spotlight at ONE Fight Night 17 this Friday night, Kryklia will trade in his eight-ounce gloves for a pair of four-ounce ones as he makes his promotional debut in the 'art of eight limbs'.

The Ukrainian knockout artist faces Australian newcomer Alex Roberts to crown the first-ever ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his highly anticipated return, Roman Kryklia says that he likes to be aggressive, but he is fully prepared to go a full five rounds with ‘The Viking’ at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium:

“I don’t like to wait in the ring,” Kryklia said. “I like to be very aggressive, but I am always ready for all five rounds. So nobody knows how my fight will finish, even me.”

Roman Kryklia says his speed will catch Alex Roberts off guard

Thus far, Roman Kryklia is undefeated under the ONE Championship banner, scoring five straight wins with four of those victories coming by way of knockout.

All of his finishes have come within the first round-and-a-half courtesy of his incredible speed, which he believes will be the deciding factor at ONE Fight Night 17.

“I think the biggest surprise for Alex Roberts will be my speed,” Kryklia added.

Kryklia is understandably confident, but it would be a mistake to look past the skills of Roberts, who enters the bout fresh off an October victory to claim the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.