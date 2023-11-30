“That’s actually insane” - Aussie big man Alex Roberts shows ungodly strength in preparation for Roman Kryklia

Even before he steps inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, reigning WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Alex Roberts is now giving fear to his upcoming opponent by posting about his insane strength.

ONE Championship posted a short clip of Roberts doing lunges with over 180 kg on his shoulders. They captioned the video, saying:

“The strength of that man 😳 Will Alex Roberts power his way through Roman Kryklia to claim the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video? 👑 @alhusq”

‘The Viking’ will be facing reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion and ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion Roman Kryklia for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8.

Roberts wants to introduce himself to the global audience with an outstanding performance that would make him the first heavyweight Muay Thai world titleholder of the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Fans in awe of Alex Roberts’ strength and excited to see him in action

With the incredible power he showed in the video, fans admired Roberts and were excited to see him perform in ONE Championship against one of the top stars. Instagram users @damo119, @powerful_diamond, @simon.veasey, @_saullywood, and @brady89grant led the comments on the video by saying:

“That’s actually insane. Not only the weight, the balance and the ease.”

“Powerful🔥🔥🔥 Body and core stability here is stunning💪💪💪”

“Absolute madness”

“I feel sorry for the guy that is fighting him”

“180kg rear lunges like it’s nothing 😐”

Screenshot of fans' comments

The 34-year-old wants to translate this power into a victory, and Kryklia is his first order of business. He not only has the opportunity to add another world title to his resume but also has the chance to beat one of the promotion’s biggest stars.

ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video goes down on December 8 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The entire card will air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.