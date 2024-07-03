“I don’t overlook him in any way” - Nico Carrillo not taking Saemapetch Fairtex lightly

First-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo of the United Kingdom is looking forward to a looming world title shot. But that's not to say he's taking his upcoming opponent lightly.

Carrillo is set to lock horns with No.4-ranked bantamweight Saemapetch Fairtex of Thailand at ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs. Rasulov on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video. It airs July 5th in U.S. primetime beginning at 8:00pm ET.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Carrillo said he isn't looking past Saemapetch in any way.

'King of the North' said:

"Regardless of that, I know I have a serious contender in front of me. At the end of the day, I’m holding my position. I’m number one. I’ve got something to defend, in my opinion. I don’t overlook him in any way. He’s up there as one of the hardest hitters in the division."

Saemapetch is a former ONE world title challenger and a dangerous opponent for Carrillo. The 25-year-old can't make a mistake in this fight, because the Thai star can ruin all of his plans.

Nico Carrillo says inconsistent Saemapetch Fairtex should not be a problem: "He blows hot and cold"

'King of the North' Nico Carrillo believes his upcoming opponent is the real deal, but says Saemapetch Fairtex is too inconsistent to be a true threat.

He told ONE Championship:

"He blows hot and cold. I believe on this platform, you can’t afford to be hot and cold."

Saemapetch has 9 wins out of 14 fights in ONE Championship, and has faced some of the toughest fighters in the division. A true veteran, Carrillo has his work cut out for him against the Fairtex product.

