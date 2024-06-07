“I don’t see this one going past the first round” - Kade Ruotolo eyes quick finish of Blake Cooper at ONE 167

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo of the United States will finally make his professional mixed martial arts debut this weekend when he steps into the Circle with fellow American Blake Cooper at ONE 167 on Prime Video.

The 21-year-old phenom is looking to earn a quick and impressive finish in his first appearance as an MMA fighter.

Trending

Ruotolo said at the official ONE 167 press conference yesterday:

"As I mentioned earlier, I don’t see this one going past the first round. I’m definitely gonna take him down and submit him very quickly. In the most humble way possible, too."

As for how his striking has developed in such a short time frame, Ruotolo said he has grown more and more comfortable trading strikes in training, and that he plans on being aggressive against Cooper.

Ruotolo added:

"I think it’s very similar to my jiu-jitsu style, where there’s lot of forward pressure, a lot of aggression, and always looking forward for the finish, you know?"

Needless to say, fans are excited to finally catch a glimpse of Kade Ruotolo in MMA action.

How do you think he will do? We will find out soon enough.

Kade Ruotolo makes pro-MMA debut against Blake Cooper at ONE 167 on Prime Video

Lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo is ready to jump over into the realm of MMA when he makes his fighting debut at ONE 167 on Prime Video against Blake Cooper this weekend.

The two lock horns at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs this Friday night, June 7, in U.S. primetime.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.