“I don’t think he’ll surprise me” - Undefeated Magomed Akaev confident he’ll dominate fellow Russian Ibragim Dauev

Magomed Akaev isn’t really one to change up his style, no matter who’s standing across from him. And this hasn’t failed him yet - his undefeated 10-0 record backs that up.
Now, as he gets ready to make his ONE Championship debut against fellow Russian Ibragim Dauev at ONE Fight Night 32, Akaev is leaning on the same tools that got him here. No special prep, no radical game plan, just sharpening his own weapons and staying locked in on being the best version of himself.
He said as much in an exclusive interview with ONE Championship ahead of fight night:
“I didn’t change anything specifically for [Dauev]. I don’t train for opponents. I just focus on reaching peak form. I don’t think he’ll surprise me, especially not in the grappling department.”
Akaev has made a name for himself on the Russian circuit as one of the most complete athletes in his division, blending sharp sanda-style striking with heavy wrestling and a knack for submissions. The move to ONE is a big step, but to him, it’s just the next logical chapter in a story that’s still being written.
“A major step forward” - Magomed Akaev thrilled to represent Russia on the global stage against compatriot Ibragim Dauev
Even if they’re from the same country, this bout carries a lot more weight for Magomed Akaev. Fighting outside of Russia for the first time and doing it under the bright lights of ONE Championship is something he’s not taking lightly.
"[A win] would mean a lot," he said. "It’s my first international fight, and even though we're both from Russia, competing abroad in a top promotion like ONE is a major step forward."
ONE Fight Night 32 takes place June 6 in the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Fight fans in Canada and North America can catch the action live on Prime Video with an active subscription.