“A major step forward” - Magomed Akaev thrilled to represent Russia on the global stage against compatriot Ibragim Dauev

ONE Championship newcomer Magomed Akaev is looking to put on good performance against fellow Russian Ibragim Dauev in their scheduled brawl next month. It is with the end view of making it a winning debut at the "Home Martial Arts" and representing their country well.

The two mixed martial artists are featured in a featherweight showdown at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on June 6 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Akaev spoke about his upcoming all-Russian match against Dauev, including its significance at this juncture of his career, saying:

"[A win] would mean a lot. It’s my first international fight, and even though we're both from Russia, competing abroad in a top promotion like ONE is a major step forward."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Trending

Prior to coming on board ONE Championship, Akaev steamrolled in the tough Russian circuit, winning all of his 10 matches, five of which came by way of knockout. It is the same form and streak he looks to sustain in his new journey.

Meanwhile, looking to clip his push is Dauev, who is making his second ONE appearance after a winning debut in January last year by decision over veteran Kiwi-Filipino fighter Mark Abelardo.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Magomed Akaev banking on versatile game against Ibragim Dauev

Magomed Akaev is expecting a tough match in his all-Russian encounter with Ibragim Dauev at ONE Fight Night 32. He, however, is confident of being able to handle it, banking on what he touts as his versatile game.

Akaev made this known in the same interview with ONE Championship ahead of his promotional debut, saying:

"I'd say my style is versatile. I can strike, grapple, and submit. If I want to wrestle, I wrestle."

Both Akaev and Dauev are looking to chalk up a win at ONE Fight Night 32 to give their respective causes in the promotion a major boost.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.