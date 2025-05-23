  • home icon
  • “A major step forward” - Magomed Akaev thrilled to represent Russia on the global stage against compatriot Ibragim Dauev

By Mike Murillo
Modified May 23, 2025 21:11 GMT
Magomed Akaev (L) is excited to do well in ONE Championship debut and represent Russia well in match against Ibragim Dauev. -- Photo provided by ONE Championship
ONE Championship newcomer Magomed Akaev is looking to put on good performance against fellow Russian Ibragim Dauev in their scheduled brawl next month. It is with the end view of making it a winning debut at the "Home Martial Arts" and representing their country well.

The two mixed martial artists are featured in a featherweight showdown at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on June 6 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Akaev spoke about his upcoming all-Russian match against Dauev, including its significance at this juncture of his career, saying:

"[A win] would mean a lot. It’s my first international fight, and even though we're both from Russia, competing abroad in a top promotion like ONE is a major step forward."

Prior to coming on board ONE Championship, Akaev steamrolled in the tough Russian circuit, winning all of his 10 matches, five of which came by way of knockout. It is the same form and streak he looks to sustain in his new journey.

Meanwhile, looking to clip his push is Dauev, who is making his second ONE appearance after a winning debut in January last year by decision over veteran Kiwi-Filipino fighter Mark Abelardo.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Magomed Akaev banking on versatile game against Ibragim Dauev

Magomed Akaev is expecting a tough match in his all-Russian encounter with Ibragim Dauev at ONE Fight Night 32. He, however, is confident of being able to handle it, banking on what he touts as his versatile game.

Akaev made this known in the same interview with ONE Championship ahead of his promotional debut, saying:

"I'd say my style is versatile. I can strike, grapple, and submit. If I want to wrestle, I wrestle."

Both Akaev and Dauev are looking to chalk up a win at ONE Fight Night 32 to give their respective causes in the promotion a major boost.

Edited by Subham
bell-icon Manage notifications