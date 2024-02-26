“I don’t think it really matters” – Tang Kai brushes off Thanh Le’s revamped grappling skills ahead of ONE 166 rematch

Reigning ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai thinks that Thanh Le’s vastly improved grappling skills will not be a big factor heading into their world title unification contest on March 1 in the co-main event of ONE 166: Qatar.

Kai and Le are part of the historic first ground event of ONE Championship in Qatar, which will go down inside the Lusail Sports Arena, where two other world titles are also on the line.

In his most recent ONE Championship interview, the Chinese world champion shrugged off the Vietnamese-American’s previous victory against Ilya Freymanov, whom he submitted in just 62 seconds via heel hook to claim the interim gold.

Tang Kai said:

“My preparations have always been comprehensive, and of course, I will not change all my strategy because of a heel hook. I don’t think it really matters, because the heel hook is not very complex, and anyone can do it.”

Le’s submission victory over Freymanov in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15 officially booked a second meeting with Kai for the unification bout.

Meanwhile, the Sunkin International Fight Club representative is coming off a knee injury that he suffered in early 2023, which pushed back his supposed rematch with Le.

Now, Kai wants to prove that he really is the better fighter than the 38-year-old knockout artist.

Tang Kai wants to continue unbeaten streak in ONE Championship

Tang Kai is currently riding a seven-fight win streak under the world’s largest martial arts organization and looks to add another victory to his name with another victory over Le in their upcoming rematch.

Aside from the 50/50 and MidCity MMA representative, Kai has also defeated the likes of Kim Jae Woong, Yoon Chang Min, Ryogo Takahashi, Keanu Subba, Edward Kelly, and Sung Jung Lee.

ONE 166: Qatar is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on March 1.