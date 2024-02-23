WATCH: Reinier de Ridder, Anatoly Malykhin, Tang Kai headline hitlist of ONE 166’s certified soul snatchers

ONE Championship has been the home of some of the world’s premier knockout artists in combat sports, and a handful of them are set to bring the dynamite at ONE 166 - the promotion’s first live event in Qatar.

With the Lusail Sports Arena serving as the backdrop on March 1, fans should be on the lookout for a couple of names, starting with the show’s headliners.

ONE 166 will see ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin’s quest for three-division supremacy as he rematches Reinier de Ridder - this time for the ONE middleweight MMA world championship.

The co-main event is also a cannot-miss affair as there will be a ONE featherweight MMA world championship unification bout between reigning world champion Tang Kai and interim world titleholder Thanh Le.

With a combined 20 victories by knockout and TKO, it would not be a surprise to see any of these four men adding to that total by the end of the night.

Check out their greatest hits below:

What other fights are set for ONE 166?

Another world title bout will feature Joshua Pacio rematching Jarred Brooks for the ONE strawweight MMA world championship while former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Arjan Bhullar faces Amir Aliakbari.

Two catchweight bouts are also set with legendary Muay Thai star Mehdi Zatout coming out of retirement to fight Zuhayr Al-Qahtani in a boxing match plus Zafer Sayik facing Vladimir Kuzmin in Muay Thai.

Submission grappling is also on the menu, with Osamah Almarwai taking on Cleber Sousa in the flyweight division.

Rounding out the card are Muay Thai bouts between Zakaria El Jamari and Ali Saldoev, plus Shinji Suzuki and Han Zi Hao, with Keito Yamakita and Jeremy Miado’s strawweight MMA contest serving as the show-opener.

ONE 166 is available live and free on Prime Video in the United States and Canada.