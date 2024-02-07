“Third belt incoming” - Fans hyped up for Anatoly Malykhin’s historic quest for a third ONE world title

The chase for excellence pushes fighters to push through their own limits and find an all-new level to their game in the hopes of becoming an all-time great.

In Anatoly Malykhin’s case, he is out to do something that has never been done in ONE Championship’s MMA record books - become a three-division ONE world champion.

For context, the promotion already witnessed a superstar become a three-sport world champion in Stamp Fairtex after claiming the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world championship last September 2023 in stellar fashion against Ham Seo Hee.

Stamp, who started her career in Muay Thai, once held both the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

‘Sladkiy’ will be going for ultimate legend status by taking the ONE middleweight MMA world championship currently held by Reinier de Ridder at ONE 166 in the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on March 1.

With less than a month left before the big event, ONE Championship retold Malykhin’s journey to greatness on Instagram, featuring his declaration to fight de Ridder again in June 2023:

“De Ridder, three-belt time. Your belt [becomes] my belt.”

Fans shared in Malykhin’s optimism in the comments section:

“3rd belt incoming”

“@anmalykhin winner 100%”

“RDR has a death wish bro”

“I love when he destroy the face of [de] Ridder!”

“The first 3 belt on ONE Championship”

“Making weight looks like the hardest part for this match”

How Anatoly Malykhin plans to make middleweight limit

A lifetime heavyweight fighter, Malykhin has a tough task ahead of him as he will need to make ONE Championship’s middleweight limit of 205 pounds to be eligible to fight de Ridder.

In light of the weight limit concerns, the ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA world champion already has a plan to reach it - namely, staying away from the fridge.

