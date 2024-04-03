“I don’t want to lose it” – Tye Ruotolo says defending his crown an absolute must against Izaak Michell

American submission grappling ace Tye Ruotolo became the ONE world champion in his last fight in November. He doesn't want it to be a short reign when he makes his first defense later this week.

The 21-year-old Atos standout will stake his ONE welterweight submission grappling world tilte against ONE-debuting Izaak Michell of Australia at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on April 5 in Bangkok, Thailand.

At The Shintaro Higashi Show on YouTube ahead of his first title defense, Tye Ruotolo shared his excitement over his upcoming fight and determination to retain his world title. He said:

"I'm excited. I'm really excited to defend my belt, you know. This is my first belt defense and yeah, I'm so happy. I just got that belt, you know, obviously I don't want to lose because everyone wants it now."

Tye Ruotolo beat Russian Magomed Abdulkadirov by unanimous decision en route claiming the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title. It was also his fifth straight victory since making his promotional debut in May 2022.

Out to dethrone him is Izaak Michell, the No. 2-ranked grappler in the world, behind Ruotolo, in the 185-pound category in Flograppling's official no-gi rankings. He wants to make a big splash on his ONE debut by winning at ONE Fight Night 21 and become a world champion at the onset.

ONE Fight Night 21 will go down at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and air live in U.S. primetime on April 5. It will be free to viewers in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription.

Tye Ruotolo sees Izaak Michell a formidable challenge to world title

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo is expecting a tough challenge from Izaak Michell when they collide at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 in Thailand.

The American champion will make his first defense of the world title he won in November against Australian grappling standout Michell, who's seeking to take his jiu-jitsu career to another level by becoming a ONE world champion.

Ruotolo shared in an interview with ONE Championship that he has followed the progress Michell has made in jiu-jitsu and was angling to face off against him even before their title showdown was set.

The California-based fighter said:

"I've been asking for Izaak for a little bit now. I've seen the success he's been having in the jiu-jitsu world. He's been beating a lot of good guys. He won the Who'e Next show. He's respected."

The Ruotolo-Michell title clash will serve as the co-headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 21. The main bout has reigning lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel of Suriname defending his championship belt against French challenger Alexis Nicolas.

Poll : Do you think Tye Ruotolo will make a successful first title defense at ONE Fight Night 21? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion