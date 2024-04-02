Tye Ruotolo not fazed by "big guy" Izaak Michell: “The last thing I’m worried about is the physicality”

Reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo isn't too concerned about his foe's frame or whether he's the smaller athlete in any of his matchups on the global stage.

Ahead of his first world title defense against promotional newcomer Izaak Michell in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Ruotolo spoke with ONE Championship for an interview.

During the discussion, Tye Ruotolo was asked if he was bothered by the physicality of the 25-year-old Australian and their almost identical frame. But the 21-year-old BJJ phenom said that he has no problem with it, claiming:

"Not at all, I'm actually really excited for it. Any time I fight big guys, the last thing I'm worried about is the physicality. I'm just looking for my windows and creating my windows."

The one-half of the famous Ruotolo twins is fresh off his crowning glory as the inaugural world champion in the division after outclassing Magomed Abdulkadirov in November 2023 at ONE Fight Night 16 with a unanimous decision victory.

Apart from Abdulkadirov, Tye Ruotolo also has wins over Garry Tonon, Marat Gafurov, Reinier de Ridder, and Dagi Arslanaliev.

Tye Ruotolo joins twin Kade in the same card on April 5 at ONE Fight Night 21

It is going to be a busy night for the Ruotolo household, as Tye is not the only fighter in the family who will compete on the card. He will be joined by his twin brother Kade at the same event.

Kade will face Francisco Lo, who is also set to make his ONE Championship debut, in a 180-pound catchweight submission grappling match.

The stacked card is headlined by the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title match between Regian Eersel and Alexis Nicolas.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

