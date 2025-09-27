  • home icon
  "I don't want to be waiting around" - Israel Adesanya shuts door on Sean Strickland rematch, says he's moved on

"I don’t want to be waiting around" - Israel Adesanya shuts door on Sean Strickland rematch, says he’s moved on

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 27, 2025 06:52 GMT
Israel Adesanya (left) talks about a potential Sean Strickland rematch (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Israel Adesanya (left) talks about a potential Sean Strickland rematch (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

It appears Israel Adesanya isn't holding his breath for a Sean Strickland rematch to materialize. The former UFC middleweight champion recently shared his thoughts on potentially running it back with Strickland in the future, stating that while he looks forward to fighting again, he has moved on from a potential 'Tarzan' rematch.

Adesanya lost the middleweight title to Strickland after getting outpointed by the American over five rounds at UFC 293 in September 2023. While many expected Adesanya to dominate the fight, Strickland's pressure and tenacity proved too much for the Nigerian-born Kiwi to handle. Strickland later lost the title to Dricus du Plessis via split decision at UFC 297 in January 2024.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Adesanya clarified his stance on a potential Strickland rematch and said:

"If you want to get something done right, do it right the first time — that’s the lesson I learned. He’s doing other things in his own life; he’s made the money he wanted to make. I don’t want to be waiting around. I’ve moved on, I just wanna fight. But we'll see."
When Israel Adesanya revealed that Dana White didn't want him to accept the Sean Strickland fight

Earlier this year, Israel Adesanya recalled a conversation he had with UFC CEO Dana White about taking the Sean Strickland fight. 'The Last Stylebender' revealed that White urged him against excessive activity and discouraged him from accepting the fight.

In an interview on the Young Man Ramble show, Adesanya outlined details of the conversation and said:

"I was like, ‘No, I have to fight in Sydney. I have to fight. I haven’t fought on this side of the world in so long. And then Dana was like, ‘Listen, kid. You’ve got enough money. Just chill out for a little while.' So I was like, ‘Nah.’ I went all stubborn, and then in hindsight, I’m like maybe Dana was right. Maybe I should have just chilled. But again, look, I love these stories. This is how it’s supposed to happen. Adversity is a privilege. Amen." [H/t: MMA Fighting]
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
