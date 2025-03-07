”I could have done this better” - Nico Carrillo admits he learned more from losing than he did winning

Losing is never easy, especially when everyone expects you to win. Nico Carrillo entered ONE 170 as the favorite against Nabil Anane, only for the fight to end up in a shocking first-round knockout, courtesy of the 6'4" Thai-Algerian underdog Nabil Anane.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Carrillo spoke about his world championship loss against Anane. There's always a lesson to be learned from every experience, and for Carrillo, the lesson in his defeat cut deeper than any victory ever could.

"You do learn from winning," the 'King of the North' said. "You always go back and go 'ah, I could have done this better, could have done that better.' But when you lose, I don't know man. There's a whole different dynamic to learning. You just feel like you need to get so much better in everything."

Watch the full interview below:

"Just listen to your body" - Nico Carrillo admits he dropped the ball in the biggest fight of his career

Weight cuts are a brutal reality of combat sports. Being in peak form at fight night requires a delicate balance. Some fighters handle weight cuts well, but others push a bit too far. Unfortunately for Nico Carrillo, he pushed beyond what his body could handle in his world championship tilt against Nabil Anane.

"So that's when you need to just listen to your body. But again, still paid a massive price for that," Carrillo admitted. "Biggest opportunity in my life, biggest stage ever, and it was at that time my body just responds to that."

Nico Carrillo entered the ONE 170 stage depleted, and that cost him dearly.

"It still hurts me but I'll get better from this. I can now fight at my full potential, undepleted, and it's a hard loss but there's going to be a lot of good stat form."

Mindful of his body's evolving capability, Carrillo is making the move up to the next weight division in hopes that having less of a cut could bring out his best version yet.

