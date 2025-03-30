  • home icon
  • "I could have done more" - Masaaki Noiri sees 'room for improvement' despite crazy finish of Tawanchai at ONE 172

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Mar 30, 2025 08:10 GMT
Masaaki Noiri (left) and Tawanchai (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Masaaki Noiri believes that he has a lot more to improve on the different aspects of his game, even after his incredible victory over Tawanchai PK Saenchai during their ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title match last March 23 at ONE 172.

In his recent interview with My Navi News, the newly minted interim titleholder claimed that he hasn't reached his full ceiling just yet because he still sees a lot of lapses that he could improve on from his own skills, by saying:

"This time, too, I'm still confident I'm not quit there yet. I could have done more, more attacks, more volume, more punches, and maybe, more combinations, more patterns, and so on. So I think I still have room for improvement."
Watch Masaaki Noiri's full interview here:

youtube-cover
The Japanese kickboxing superstar collected his second straight victory and improved his record to 2-2 under the world's largest martial arts organization since making his promotional debut in June 2024.

Masaaki Noiri believes that he could have defeated Tawanchai if their match had gone to full distance

As satisfied as he may be with his third-round TKO finish against the Thai superstar, the Team Vasileus-affiliated athlete thinks that he could have defeated Tawanchai even if they had fought for all five rounds of the championship showdown.

His eagerness to get his hands raised that night was on a different level, which is why he firmly believes that he could have won the 26-pound golden belt via decision, as he told My Navi News in an interview:

"I guess my desire to win was the strongest factor to surviving Tawanchai's attacks and getting the win. But I knew, it is was a test of endurance, I definitely be stronger. I also knew that if one of us was going to give up first, it would definitely be Tawanchai who would give up first."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card via watch.onefc.com.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

हिन्दी