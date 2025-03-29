“My desire to win was the strongest” - Masaaki Noiri reveals the deciding factor that helped him beat the mighty Tawanchai

Newly crowned ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri of Japan believes his intense war with featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai in the ONE Championship ring last weekend came down to who wanted to win more.

Ad

Noiri delivered a stunning performance, stopping Tawanchai by technical knockout in the third round of their co-main event showdown at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang. The victory netted the Japanese fighter the interim featherweight kickboxing strap.

Speaking to My Navi News in a recent interview, Noiri said the difference between him and Tawanchai in the fight was the will to claim victory.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Team Vasileus representative said:

"I guess my desire to win was the strongest factor to surviving Tawanchai’s attacks and getting the win. But I knew, if it was a test of endurance, I definitely would be stronger. I also knew that if one of us was going to give up first, it would definitely be Tawanchai who would give up first."

Ad

With the victory, Noiri sets up a highly anticipated world title unification bout against 'regular' champion Superbon.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang was broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, last Sunday, March 23. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action on-demand via watch.onefc.com.

Masaaki Noiri on third-round TKO victory over Tawanchai: "It felt so amazing"

Japanese kickboxing veteran Masaaki Noiri was elated to have defeated fan-favorite Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last weekend, despite coming into the fight a heavy underdog.

Ad

Noiri told South China Morning Post he could not describe the feeling of victory:

"It felt so amazing. Even right now, it feels so surreal. I came in there prepared for war, I was ready to go the full three rounds if I had to. But I’m glad I finished it as fast as I did."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Masaaki Noiri's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.