“I will never go down” - Masaaki Noiri shares how he managed to survive Tawanchai’s punishing body kicks

Newly crowned ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri of Japan is fresh off a shocking third-round technical knockout victory over Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai last weekend.

The 31-year-old Japanese kickboxing veteran took care of business against the Thai phenom in the co-main event of the recently concluded ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, and he did the unthinkable.

Speaking to My Navi News in a recent interview, Noiri said giving up against Tawanchai was never an option, even though he was dominated early in the fight.

Noiri said:

"My leg hurts, but I will never go down with any attacks to my midsection and legs. So even if I get kicked for the full five rounds and my legs stop moving, I will never go down. I will never go down with that."

With the coveted ONE Championship gold now around his waist, Noiri will be looking to unify the gold sometime in the very near future against none other than Thai icon Superbon.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang took place live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, last Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com.

Masaaki Noiri ran into Tawanchai after knockout out Thai star: "My kids are big fans"

Despite sending Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai into the nether realm last weekend at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, Masaaki Noiri says there's no bad blood between the two.

In fact, they recently ran into each other in the hotel the morning after their fight.

Noiri posted on Instagram:

"I had the opportunity to say hello to him after the match and he was a great fighter. My kids are big fans, so please take a photo with them next time."

