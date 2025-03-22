  • home icon
"A Japanese star needs to emerge" - Masaaki Noiri ready to lead the pack for his home country at ONE 172

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 22, 2025 10:21 GMT
Masaaki Noiri - Photo by ONE Championship
Masaaki Noiri - Photo by ONE Championship

Japanese kickboxing star Masaaki Noiri is heading into his next fight with immense pride.

The 31-year-old former multi-time K-1 kickboxing world champion is honored to be among the elite Japanese contingent competing at the hallowed Saitama Super Arena this weekend to represent 'the land of the rising sun' on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Speaking to the promotion in a recent pre-fight interview, Noiri talked about representing Japan in the world's largest martial arts organization on its biggest card of the year.

The 31-year-old told ONE:

"Since this fight is happening in Japan, I believe a Japanese star needs to emerge. By securing a decisive victory, I can take a step closer to becoming that star."

Noiri added:

"The ONE featherweight division is full of strong fighters, but if a fighter like me can break in, it could create something new—a new era, so to speak. That's what I'm aiming for."
Noiri is set for the toughest test to date in his young career, and a victory this weekend could catapult him into superstardom.

Masaaki Noiri to face Tawanchai PK Saenchai for kickboxing gold at ONE 172 in Japan

Former K-1 titleholder Masaaki Noiri is set to challenge Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

The two square off in a five-round bout at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will be broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan this Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Edited by C. Naik
