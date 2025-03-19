“He will have more power” - Tawanchai says Nico Carrillo is a welcomed addition to the featherweight Muay Thai division

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion and top featherweight kickboxing contender Tawanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand has received word that a new entrant to his Muay Thai division has announced his arrival.

Former bantamweight title contender 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo has moved up to featherweight after running into difficulty making the previous weight limit. Tawanchai says the Scottish fighter is a worthy addition to the stacked featherweight ranks, and he can't wait to see what 'King of the North' can do.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Tawanchai commented on Carrillo's move to featherweight and shared his thoughts.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative said:

"I think it’s great that he’s moved up to featherweight. I think he’s a great addition to the division. Because his physique is quite big, so I think he just gets more advantages. So now that he’s moved up, I think he will have more power, which I think is great. And I think he can fight anyone because now, he has more power."

As for Tawanchai, the 25-year-old phenom returns to action this weekend in a bid for champ-champ glory.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai faces Masaaki Noiri in battle for interim kickboxing strap at ONE 172 in Japan

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is gearing up to take on hometown hero and former K-1 kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri of Japan this weekend.

The two square off in a five-round battle for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

