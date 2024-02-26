“I done my own stunts” - Conor McGregor shares new images from action flick Road House ahead of Amazon Prime release

Conor McGregor continues to get fans excited for the upcoming release of 'Road House' on Amazon Prime Video.

Less than a month before his cinematic debut, McGregor gave fans another sneak peek into his role in the film with newly released photos on social media. The film's release is just over three weeks away, scheduled for March 21 exclusively on Prime Video.

'The Notorious' included a couple of action shots with star Jake Gyllenhall claiming he shot his own stunts.

McGregor captioned the pictures, saying:

"A missile thru the door and thru the air! All legs off the floor and fully extended. Like a rocket! I done my own stunts. 'Roadhouse' out March 21st."

Of the stunts shown, the former two-division champion can be seen working on his wrestling by executing a double-leg takedown on Gyllenhaal in the first of four pictures.

McGregor also released further stills of his character, 'Knox.'

The filming of 'Road House' has been one of many components keeping McGregor out of competition, who has not fought for the UFC since 2021. In the 31 months since he last competed, McGregor has also nursed a broken leg, dealt with drug testing complications with USADA, and focused his attention on other business ventures, including his purchase of the Black Forge Inn.

Is Conor McGregor fighting Michael Chandler in 2024?

Since coaching against each other on 'The Ultimate Fighter' Season 31 in 2023, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have been linked to each others' names but have yet to step into the octagon.

Though after what seemed like a promising update from McGregor announcing the fight date on New Year's Eve 2023, UFC CEO Dana White backtracked on the rumor, saying the fight was being targeted for the fall.

Before the official announcement of the UFC 300 main event, McGregor openly pushed for the prestigious spot but was rejected by the front office for undisclosed reasons.

No reports have been made on the main issue with the fight not being booked, as the matchup remains unofficial as of Feb. 26.