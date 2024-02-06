"I was drinking everyday" - Alexander Volkanovski talks shocking discipline lapse which led to KO loss against Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski's reign at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings took a brutal hit at UFC 294, as Islam Makhachev silenced 'The Great' with a first-round knockout. However, in a surprising revelation, Volkanovski attributed the loss not just to Makhachev's skills but to a shocking lapse in his own discipline.

In an interview on the Freestylebender YouTube channel, the featherweight champ, known for his dedication and meticulous training, admitted to indulging in daily alcohol consumption for weeks leading up to the highly anticipated rematch.

Speaking to host David Adesanya, Volkanovski said:

"I'm known for being disciplined, professional all year round, twenty four, seven. And I just wasn't that time. So I was really disappointed and I was more upset with who I was than previous months leading into that. And to be honest, it made it a little bit easier because it snapped me out of it.

'The Great' added:

You know what I mean? It snapped me out like I was drinking every day of, for three, four weeks. Honestly, I don't even know if I've got that. That's unheard of for me every day. I've never ever done that. But I was just."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

Ilia Topuria eyes first-round knockout for Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298

Spanish sensation Ilia Topuria is brimming with confidence as he sets his sights on dethroning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298. The undefeated challenger, known for his explosive striking and aggressive style, envisions a dominant first-round knockout victory.

Despite the champion's experience and lengthy reign, Topuria believes he represents a new wave of MMA talent with a more diverse and lethal skillset.

in an interview with UFC Espanol, 'El Matador' had this to say about his upcoming title fight against 'The Great':

"I see myself finishing him in the first round – knockout. It’s most likely going to be a knockout unless he dives for my legs. I’m going to put his lights out. I’m part of the new generation of MMA. I bring an evolved style in all areas of the sport: on the feet, in the wrestling, in the grappling. I consider myself a far more complete and effective finisher than Volkanovski." [translation via MMA Junkie]

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below: