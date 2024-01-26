“I eat anything I want” – Martin Nguyen admits he enjoys his meals without worrying about gaining weight

Former two-division MMA world champion Martin Nguyen is done with his preparations for his fight against former ONE featherweight MMA world title challenger and current first-ranked contender Garry Tonon for the all-important match at ONE 165 on January 28, which will take place inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Ahead of his return to action, the former ONE featherweight and lightweight MMA king recently revealed in an interview with the promotion that he doesn’t follow any rigorous diet and is not worried about gaining weight because of how intense their training is, especially when there is a fight on hand.

‘The Situ-Asian’ stated:

“No, I kind of eat anything I want because the training we do is pretty intense. So, in terms of gaining weight, I do not have a problem with gaining weight or anything like that. So, for me, I just kind of eat whatever's there. Obviously I mind what I'm eating and don't over eat or anything like that. But yeah, I'm not too strict on a diet.”

This may come as a surprise to some of the fans because of how fit the Aussie-Vietnamese looks even outside of camp and when he is not preparing for an upcoming fight. Regardless, this routine has worked wonders for Nguyen, as he became one of the promotion’s biggest stars.

The Hard Knocks 365 representative has amassed an impressive record of 12 wins under the world’s largest martial arts organization since making his debut in November 2014. Nguyen went on to become the first-ever two-division ONE world champion after beating Eduard Folayang during their champion-versus-champion showdown in November 2017 for the lightweight MMA strap.

Currently, Nguyen is on a revenge tour and wants to climb his way back up to the top of the featherweight MMA division after losing the world title to Thanh Le in October 2020 at ONE: Inside the Matrix.

Martin Nguyen wants a spectacular victory against Garry Tonon to make another world title run

Since losing to Le, Nguyen has split his next four matches into two wins (beating Kirill Gorobets and Leonardo Casotti) and two losses (courtesy of Kim Jae Woong and Ilya Freymanov).

But his path back to world title contention has never been this close, and he wants to maximize the opportunity by scoring a fantastic victory against the submission specialist to bypass the line of contenders and earn another crack at the world championship belt he once held.

