WATCH: Martin Nguyen’s textbook flying knee finish of Mongolian bruiser Narantungalag Jadambaa

Former ONE featherweight and lightweight MMA world champion Martin Nguyen successfully fended off the challenge from Narantungalag Jadambaa during their world championship showdown.

The pair collided in the main event of ONE: Roots of Honor in April 2019, which went down inside the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

Nguyen scored a stunning second-round flying knee knockout of the Mongolian star to retain his world championship for the second time, having captured the world title in August 2017.

This winning moment was reposted by ONE Championship on its Instagram account, with the caption:

“Flawless 🦵 Can Martin Nguyen unleash another jaw-dropping finish against Garry Tonon at ONE 165? 💥 @martinnguyenmma”

‘The Situ-Asian’ has perfectly set up the knockout blow by chopping down the left knee of Jadambaa and timing his dip before going airborne for the finish. Before this defense, Nguyen had previously defeated Christian Lee in May 2018 via split decision at ONE: Unstoppable Dreams for his first world title defense.

Following this highlight-reel knockout of the former world champion, the Hard Knocks 365 representative added Koyomi Matsushima to his hit list with another second-round TKO finish in August 2019 at ONE: Dawn of Heroes.

Since then, Nguyen has only won two of his next five fights and yielded the belt to Thanh Le. Currently, the 34-year-old Aussie-Vietnamese star is on his path to redemption in an effort to go on another world title run.

Martin Nguyen to face submission specialist Garry Tonon on January 28 at ONE 165 in all-important match

The road back to the coveted world title continues this week for Nguyen, as he is set to face the former world title challenger Garry Tonon at ONE 165 on January 28 inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

This Nguyen-Tonon matchup could potentially produce the next world title challenger in the division, depending on the result of the upcoming unification showdown between Tang Kai and Thanh Le on March 1 at ONE 166: Qatar at Lusail Sports Arena

Regardless of that world title unification match between Tang and Le, Nguyen wants to be at the forefront of another world title shot with a victory against ‘The Lion Killer'.

ONE 165 is available on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.