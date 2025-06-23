"I didn't even know he was fighting" - Dana White shrugs off Jake Paul, Holly Holm fights clashing with UFC 317

Dana White had no idea that Jake Paul and Holly Holm would next be competing on the same night as UFC's International Fight Week offering.

The decorated practitioner of the sweet science, Holm will return to her roots on the same night that UFC 317 goes down on Saturday, June 28. The former UFC bantamweight champion will clash with Yolanda Vega.

When asked for his thoughts on Jake Paul's latest boxing bout going head-to-head with the UFC card this Saturday, the UFC CEO simply asked who he was fighting.

After giving his initial thoughts on being counter-programmed by 'The Problem Child' versus Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and then later answering a question on whether it was a proper fight or not, Dana White said:

"I didn't even know he was fighting. So that's how concerned I am about it... No s**t, who's she [Holm] fighting?... Yeah, it's interesting. That's funny that I didn't even know that."

Check out Dana White's thoughts below:

Dana White and his own entry into the game of promoting boxing

Dana White is evidently not too focused on the boxing exploits of Jake Paul as the former prepares to make his own big splash in the world of the sweet science with the inaugural boxing bout that White is set to promote being an iconic generational clash.

The 55-year-old, along with Turki Alalshikh, will be helming the promotional end of things for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, which is set to take place on Sept. 13 from Las Vegas. To the prior point of big boxing and big MMA transpiring on the same day with Paul vs. Chavez Jr. and UFC 317, this will also be the case for the Alvarez vs. Crawford fight with the promotion's Noche UFC offering for this year.

The Connecticut native has clarified at a press conference for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford contest that there will be no programming overlap between those two massive cards for Q3 of 2025. White quipped [via BJ Penn.com]:

"If you can get people to stay home on a Saturday night, you put on two great fights on the same night. We have UFC Noche that night, and I know there's a lot of questions about this, the main cards will not cross over. You'll be able to watch one right into the other. So, to be a part of a historic night on Mexican Independence Day, I love it."

