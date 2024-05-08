“I have everyone on my side” - Smilla Sundell reveals Angela Lee, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues reached out after botched weigh-in

It may have been the most difficult moment of her young career, but Smilla Sundell never felt isolated when she lost her coveted world title.

The Swedish phenom was stripped of the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship when she weighed in 1.5 pounds over the division's 125-pound limit ahead of her fight against Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22.

Sundell was rightfully dejected at the weigh-ins, but an outpouring of support from inaugural ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee and even from her former opponents suddenly came flooding in.

In her post-fight interview, Sundell revealed Lee, ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, and Milana Bjelogrlic all messaged their support which helped change her attitude for the better.

She said:

"I can't thank people enough. It's been tough on the last day because I didn't make the weight. But I've had people reaching out to me, very nice people online. Angela Lee reached out to me and my latest opponent Allycia, Milana, and so many more...I have everyone on my side, I'm very thankful for that."

Although she wasn't eligible to win the women's Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 22, Sundell showed a fire that resembled a make-or-break world title defense.

Sundell survived Diachkova's rampage in the first round before she turned things in her favor in the second.

After forcing Diachkova near the ropes, Sundell unleashed a brutal left hook to the body that folded the Russian knockout machine.

Sundell then poured every ounce of strength she had before referee Olivier Coste stopped the fight with a second left in the second round.

Smilla Sundell warns her opponents, says she's still far from her prime

At 19 years old, Smilla Sundell is undoubtedly far from her best self and she believes she'll only get better when she gets into her mid-20s.

The 5-foot-10 Sundell, who grew two inches taller from last fighting in September 2023, reminded her opponents that they better watch out for her once she reaches her prime.

She added:

"I know. Maybe [I'll reach my prime] in my 20s, that's where everyone is, and I got a few more years to go."