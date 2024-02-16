"I have everything to lose" - Canelo Alvarez weighs in on potential showdown with Terence Crawford

Canelo Alvarez recently dismissed the possibility of facing Terence Crawford in a bout.

Following the undisputed super middleweight champion's commanding win against Jermell Charlo last September, there were speculations of a potential clash with Crawford, who is widely regarded as the current top pound-for-pound fighter in boxing.

'Bud' has also vocally expressed his desire for a highly anticipated showdown with Alvarez since knocking out Errol Spence Jr. to claim the undisputed welterweight championship in July 2023.

Alvarez disclosed that he would compete on May 4 in Las Vegas, but his opponent remains undisclosed, leaving fans optimistic about the possibility of a showdown with Crawford.

However, during a recent interview on 'Box Azteca' (via Dazn), Alvarez rejected the idea of the potential super fight. He then elaborated on his rationale and asserted that fighting the 36-year-old American would bring him no benefit:

"They criticized me because I fought Charlo, who gained weight, who is bigger than me, because I’m a small fighter for these weights, and because he gained weight, but they didn’t criticize him when I went up in weight."

'Canelo' added:

"So now, if you imagine Crawford as a welterweight. 168lbs, I have everything to lose and nothing to gain because if I win, they’ll say, 'Oh, he was too small, and everything!'"

Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments below:

Although Alvarez has no intention of fighting 'Bud,' Jermall Charlo, the twin brother of the undisputed 168-pound champion's last opponent, appears to be the top contender for his next fight. 'Hit Man' recently claimed on Instagram that he will be facing 'Canelo' on May 4.

Canelo Alvarez shuns son's footsteps, discusses ideal sport to focus on

Canelo Alvarez is currently regarded as one of the most prominent figures in modern boxing. As a former pound-for-pound leader, Alvarez has claimed numerous world titles spanning four weight divisions, from light middleweight to light heavyweight. However, he appears indifferent to the idea of his children pursuing a career in boxing.

During a recent interview on TV Azteca's morning news program (via Marca), Alvarez shared his aspiration for his children to succeed in sports, specifically in his second-favorite sport, golf:

"After boxing, what I like most is playing golf. I would like my youngest daughter to be a golfer; I have also told my son, but no, I would like him to be a Formula 1 driver. "

He added:

"I told him that he wanted to be an F1 driver, but he said no; he wants to be a fighter. But I already told him that in two years I'm going to put him in sparring, and once he receives the first blow he can tell me if he wants to continue being a boxer."