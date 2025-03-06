“I am excited to step back into that venue” - Takeru has a lot of fond memories fighting at the historic Saitama Super Arena

Second-ranked ONE Championship flyweight kickboxing contender and former multi-division K-1 world champion 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa of Japan is coming back home to compete on his own turf.

Takeru has built his legend at Saitama Super Arena, and soon, he will face one of the world's biggest megastars in that very same venue.

Needless to say, the 33-year-old veteran is more than excited to perform in front of his Japanese fans.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Takeru talked about reliving his best moments inside Saitama Super Arena and how he is thrilled to put on one more show at the iconic stadium.

'The Natural Born Crusher' said:

"I have fought numerous times at the Super Arena during my K-1 days so I am excited to step back into that venue once again."

Takeru Segawa is getting ready to face the toughest test of his career so far when he takes on former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and current no.1-ranked flyweight kickboxing contender 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand.

Fans won't have to wait long to witness these two finally go at it in the Circle.

Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon do battle in flyweight kickboxing super-fight at ONE 172 in Japan

Japanese kickboxing icon 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa is all but ready to step inside the Circle for his dream fight, opposite Thai megastar 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The two lock horns in a flyweight kickboxing super-fight main event at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live on-demand via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Takeru Segawa's next fight.

