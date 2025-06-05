“I expect him to come swinging” - Taiki Naito knows he’ll be in for a war against aggressive berserker Johan Estupinan

Technical ability and raw strength don’t always show up in the same fighter. That’s the contrast Taiki Naito is banking on as he steps into ONE Fight Night 32 against unbeaten Colombian slugger Johan Estupinan.

Naito knows what to expect from his opponent: forward pressure, wild aggression, and enough power behind each strike to leave dents. That said, he isn't expecting much in terms of technique.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, the Japanese star said Estupinan is exactly the kind of challenge he's looking for:

“I don’t think [Estupinan is] a particularly technical fighter, but I expect him to come swinging with momentum," he said. "That’s why he’s a really good opponent to test myself against now.”

And this test isn't one he's willing to get to the scorecards.

Taiki Naito confident he can snap Johan Estupinan’s undefeated record: “Not just win, but knock him out”

Takiti Naito's last outing didn’t go his way, and since then, he’s spent nearly a year rebuilding his approach. Adding boxing drills and reworking his rhythm - all to figure out how to thrive in the chaos.

And now, after months of preparation, the Japanese veteran says he feels ready to bring something new to the Circle. Despite public opinion heavily favoring his opponent, Naito isn't coming just to match his opponent’s intensity, but to end the night with a statement finish.

“The public evaluation probably favors my opponent, but because he’s that kind of opponent, I really want to get a KO this time," Naito said. "Not just win, but knock him out.”

The 'Silent Sniper' Takiti Naito will be going up against "Panda Kick" Johan Estupinan tomorrow night. ONE Fight Night 32 is available to fight fans in Canada and North America on Prime Video with an active subscription.

