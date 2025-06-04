Taiki Naito confident he can snap Johan Estupinan’s undefeated record: “Not just win, but knock him out”

Veteran Japanese striker Taiki Naito has been around the block for so long that he understands that nobody is unbeatable in the fight game.

At ONE Fight Night 32, the 29-year-old will look to achieve what no fighter could do in 27 fights against the undefeated Colombian rising star Johan Estupinan. This pivotal three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest will take place inside the fabled grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 6.

Naito has acknowledged the dangers of throwing heavy leather with 'Panda Kick', who's known to overwhelm his foes with his chaotic free-flow striking.

But rather than try to neutralize Estupinan's high-wire style, Naito plans to use it against him. 'Silent Sniper' told ONE Championship in his pre-event interview:

“The public evaluation probably favors my opponent, but because he’s that kind of opponent, I really want to get a KO this time. Not just win, but knock him out.”

While Taiki Naito knows it's a gamble to fight fire with fire against the aggressive Estupinan, he believes it's also the best way to beat him.

The former Shoot Boxing Champion observed that the No.5-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender typically leaves himself too open during his bursts, which the cerebral Naito could capitalize on at ONE Fight Night 32.

Johan Estpinan wary of Taiki Naito's blistering kicks

The always aggressive Johan Estupinan sticks by his belief that his offense is the best defense.

Still, the 22-year-old supreme athlete knows he cannot underestimate Taiki Naito and let him get comfortable with his precise kicking game.

'Panda Kick' relayed in a ONE Championship interview:

"I never review my opponents. My brother and my trainer review them. They have told me that he’s a good kicker."

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

