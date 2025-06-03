“Like a tiger hunting its prey” - Johan Estupinan says Taiki Naito won’t have anywhere to run at ONE Fight Night 32

22-year-old Muay Thai phenom 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan of Colombia is looking to build on his impressive run with another electric performance in his return to the ONE Championship ring this weekend.

Estupinan is currently brandishing a five-fight winning streak in the world's largest martial arts organization, and he can't wait to put on another explosive showing for fans who came to watch him fight.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Estupinan dared his upcoming opponent, Taiki Naito, to meet him in the center of the ring.

'Panda Kick' said:

"Let’s hope that he doesn’t run from me because I’ll have to chase him like a lion, like a tiger hunting its prey."

'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan is set to face 'Silent Sniper' Taiki Naito of Japan in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, June 6, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Johan Estupinan hoping Taiki Naito's chin holds up against his power: "Let’s hope there’s a good war"

Colombian brawler 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan wants to put on a show for fans at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video this weekend, and he hopes opponent 'Silent Sniper' Taiki Naito can handle the heat.

Estupinan says he will come out of the gates firing as usual, but wishes Naito was tough enough to handle it so they can put on a meaningful tussle.

He told ONE Championship:

"I’m ready. I’m also an excellent kicker, and I’m also a kickboxing-style fighter. So let’s hope there’s a good war and that he doesn’t end up knocked out too quickly."

