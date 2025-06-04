"Actually helped me grow" - Japanese sniper Taiki Naito raring to showcase his upgrades in comeback fight vs Johan Estupinan

It's been 10 months since Japanese striking star Taiki Naito last fought inside the ring, as he sustained a third-round knockout loss to Elias Mahmoudi last August 2024 at ONE Fight Night 24.

But for Naito, it is something that he sees as a good thing because he was able to reflect and sharpen several of his arsenals for his upcoming comeback against Johan Estupinan on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, the 'Silent Sniper' said that this time off away from fighting has served him well in multiple areas:

"As a fighter, I do feel that it's been quite a long gap, but I believe this time away has actually helped me grow in certain ways, so I'm really looking forward to it."

Naito is on a two-fight skid, and he hopes to break it at the expense of 'Panda Kick' to stain his perfect record under the world's largest martial arts organization. Additionally, the 29-year-old contender seeks his eighth win under the ONE banner since his promotional debut in October 2019.

Taiki Naito receives a bold warning from impending opponent Johan Estupinan ahead of ONE Fight Night 32 showdown

The Bell Wood Fight Team representative received a bold warning from his upcoming Colombian opponent and dared him to bring trade leather with him instead of moving away during the fight.

Estupinan told ONE Championship in a recent interview that he would hunt down Naito if he will employ a defensive approach in their bout, as he stated:

"Let's hope that he doesn't run from me because I'll have to chase him like a lion, like a tiger hunting its prey."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

